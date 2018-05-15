Triad senior seminars set for Alton, Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE | Madison County Triad will present a Savvy Senior Seminar and vehicle safety checks Wednesday at Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St.

The seminar will be 10-11 a.m. and the safety checks will be 11 a.m. to noon. The first 20 people to register at the seminar will receive free vehicle inspections.

Presentations include Ameren Spring Safety, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Edwardsville Fire Department.

The event will include refreshments and a drawing for prizes.

Another Savvy Senior Seminar is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 23, at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton.

The Madison County Triad partnership includes all law enforcement agencies — Sheriff’s Department, local police and the state’s attorney — along with support and protective services throughout the county.

