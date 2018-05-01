Trinity Lutheran Ministries to host Summer Enrichment Academy

EDWARDSVILLE | Trinity Lutheran Ministries’ 2018 Summer Enrichment Academy will begin Wednesday, May 30.

The academy provides opportunities for students and youths to participate in athletic and academic activities on a weekly basis over the summer. The day camps include sports, cooking, theater, art, and academic enrichment opportunities.

“The teachers and staff at Trinity have worked hard to put on some excellent summer enrichment camps,” said Megan Langendorf, first-grade teacher at Trinity. “We hope to SEA you this summer!”

Day camps begin May 30 and run until Aug. 10. Prices vary for each week’s camp. For more information, visit the website or email Casey Shank.

