Woodlawn Cemetery to host Memorial Day celebration

The Edwardsville Municipal Band, under the direction of James Kerfoot, provides music at the Edwardsville Memorial Day ceremony.

EDWARDSVILLE | Woodlawn Cemetery will host the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Memorial Day celebration with a concert performed by the Edwardsville Muny Band at 10 a.m. Monday, May 28, at 1400 St. Louis St.

This year’s observance will include guest speaker Edgar Abellano, retired Air Force master sergeant; soloist Emily Ottwein; sign language interpreter Denise LaHai; as well as Rev. Jarian Stith, Marian Strohman, Deborah Ahrens, and members of both the Edwardsville and Glen Carbon American Legion and VFW posts.

The Woodlawn Cemetery Association hosts hundreds of citizens at this special event. Patriotic music is provided by the Edwardsville Municipal Band, and an honor guard is composed of veterans from the local American Legion and VFW posts. In addition, the names of all recently deceased area veterans is read and remembered.

More than 150 veterans are buried at Woodlawn, representing every American conflict since the American Revolution. Each May for more than 100 years, the cemetery has continued to honor both living and deceased veterans as well as current members of the armed forces at our annual Memorial Day Service.

Seating is available but bringing lawn chairs is suggested. Parking is available along St. Louis Street, though carpooling and drop-off is advised for those who have difficulties with walking.

