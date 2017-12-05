Wreath-laying ceremony to honor veterans

× Expand patriotic wreaths

GLEN CARBON — The public is invited to attend a Wreaths Across America ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Glen Carbon Village Cemetery, at the corner of Center and West Guy (at end). Participants will place wreaths on graves of more than 70 veterans of all wars.

The event is sponsored by the General George Rogers Clark Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, and will occur simultaneously with other Wreaths Across America events at more than 1,000 locations across America and around the world. Most of these ceremonies take place in larger national cemeteries such as Arlington, Va., and Jefferson Barracks, Mo. The General George Rogers Clark Chapter chooses to recognize heroic veterans in small local cemeteries.

“On that date we will put wreaths on half of the graves in the cemetery and next year we will honor the veterans in the other half of the cemetery,” event chairman Philip Bailey said.

The chapter encourages participation by local residents, particularly children, who take part in laying wreaths during the ceremony.

“We especially welcome family members of deceased veterans buried at the cemetery to participate,” Bailey said.

For more information about the ceremony or the General George Rogers Clark Sons of the American Revolution Chapter, contact Phil Bailey at (618) 288-5551 or Jim DeGroff at (618) 667-8660.

