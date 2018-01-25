Yi’s Martial Arts to host open house

WOOD RIVER — Yi’s Martial Arts Fitness Academy will host an open house with free food and drinks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 18 E. Ferguson Ave.

In addition to the free food and soft drinks, there will be board-breaking, games and activities for kid’s and adults, demonstrations in jujitsu, tae kwon do, serrada escrima, self-defense, and door prizes.

Yi’s Martial Arts Fitness Academy in downtown Wood River has been involved in the area since 1960. Its children’s classes are specifically designed for kids. Yi’s also has adult classes, as well as specializes in bully prevention, women’s self-defense, family safety, birthday parties and summer camps. For information, call (618) 251-KICK or visit altonkarate.com.

