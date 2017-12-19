Youth choir to welcome new members in January

× Expand Encounter is a Christian ministry based at Main Street United Methodist Church and is open to any high school student. Last year, there were students from 30 churches and 7 high schools.

ALTON — The Encounter youth choir is preparing for its 46th season in 2018 and is looking for Riverbend area high school students to join the ministry.

An Encounter mixer is set for 4-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton, where new and returning students can learn about the group, listen to the musicals, meet current members and adult leaders, and share a meal.

Encounter is a Christian ministry based at the church but is open to any high school student. Last year, there were students from 30 churches and 7 high schools. The group is dedicated to sharing the good news of Jesus Christ through the ministries of music, service, fellowship and participation in the life of the church. This year, Encounter will present the musical “All That is Within Me” by Travis Cottrell in more than a dozen worship services starting Easter Sunday through early August.

Encounter rehearses every Sunday evening beginning Jan. 7 and will then sing at churches in Alton, Godfrey, Jerseyville, Collinsville and Highland this spring and summer. The group will go on a week-long trip later this summer that includes service projects, performances, worship, and sightseeing.

“To me the powerful thing that Encounter offers is a welcoming environment for all students regardless of what their background is in church or their family life,” head sponsor Devon Neal says. “The labels that society so easily place on all of us are stripped away and they’re surrounded by people that love them, encourage them, and who want to help them come to know Christ who loves them unconditionally. It’s a powerful Ministry. It’s a lot of work, but our retreat at the beginning of our season and tour at the end of the season combine so much fun that it makes all the hard work worthwhile.”

“I can’t wait for this new Encounter year to start,” choir director Eddie Hitchcock said. “Anyone willing to sing is welcome to join Encounter. We’re using our voices to share a story, and through Christ nothing can separate us from the love of God.”

Students interested in joining Encounter can return at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, with their parents or guardians to officially register and attend the first rehearsal later that evening. To learn more about Encounter, or the upcoming mixer, and to begin the pre-registration process, visit the website or call the church at (618) 462-2495. Encounter Youth Choir also is on Facebook and Instagram.

encounteryouthchoir.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter