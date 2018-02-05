Youth sports registration open until April 6

BETHALTO — Registration is open until April 6 for the Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto’s 2018 baseball, softball and t-ball season.

Registration will be taken at the club, 324 E. Central St., from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon until 5:30 p.m. Fridays.

The club recommends early registration to be placed on requested teams. Late applicants will be placed on a waiting list and charged a $10 late fee. Ball is open to all youths regardless of residence.

To offer more opportunities and competition for older divisions, the club is part of the Tri-City Baseball/Softball League, composed of teams from East Alton, Roxana, and Wood River. The league focuses on teaching the fundamentals of baseball and softball, as well as good sportsmanship and teamwork.

Youths are put into divisions based on their age as of Sept. 1, 2018. The divisions are T-Ball (ages 4-5), Midgets (6-7), Rookie (8-9), Minor (10-11), Major (12-13), and Juvenile (14-16).

The program fee for baseball, softball and T-ball is $45. Fundraising options are available. All baseball, softball and T-ball participants must have a current Boys & Girls Club membership, which is a $20 annual fee.

For information, call (618) 377-6030.

