YWCA of Alton to pay tribute to trailblazers

ALTON — The YWCA of Alton has announced the 2018 Women of Distinction honorees.

They are Alicia Alexander, Mary Buckley, Patricia Devening, Stephanie Elliott, Shirley Emons, Sara McGibany, Cora Miller, Lisa A. Nielsen, Sara Smith, and Angel Weber.

“These women have been so important to the development of our community, and we are proud to recognize them for their personal contributions and as role models for everyone,” said Tawnya Hooper, co-chair for the 28th annual YWCA Women of Distinction event.

Event co-chair Dr. Stephanie Monroe said the women were selected based on their diverse community service, leadership and volunteerism that embodies the YWCA’s mission, which is about “empowering women, eliminating racism.”

“These women are trailblazers in their communities, and we are proud to hold them up as role models for young women everywhere,” she said.

YWCA of Alton Board of Directors and the staff are grateful to all persons who submitted the nominations and to the selection committee for their efforts in choosing the 2018 Women of Distinction.

The event will be April 19 in the Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the event starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $60 per person, $480 per table of eight or $600 for a table of 10. Reservations can be made at the website; at the Alton YWCA, 304 E. Third St.; or by calling (618) 465-7774.

