YWCA to mark Mardi Gras with benefit party

ALTON — In honor of its 100th anniversary, the YWCA of Alton will host a Mardi Gras Dinner and Dance featuring the music of Big George and NGK on Saturday, Feb. 10, at Argosy Casino.

The public is invited to join this celebration from 7-11 p.m. The buffet dinner will be a Cajun seafood boil, and a cash bar will be available. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Attendees must be 21 or older and have a valid form of identification to enter the casino.

Proceeds will support programs and services for the YWCA of Alton, based on addressing its mission of eliminating racism and empowering women. YWCA of Alton is proudly celebrating its 100th year of continuous operations during 2018 and invites everyone to participate throughout the year in celebratory events.

Tickets may be purchased online at altonywca.com or at the YWCA of Alton, 304 E. Third St. in Alton. For information, call (618) 465-7774 or email info@altonywca.com.

