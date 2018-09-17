Fischer Lumber Co. to sponsor face-painting at art fair

Fischer Lumber

Fischer Lumber Co. will serve as a sponsor for the 2018 Edwardsville Art Fair. The family-owned lumberyard’s sponsorship will support the popular face-painting event Sunday, Sept. 23.

“We are excited to sponsor and support the Edwardsville Art Fair again this year,” said Ed Fischer of Fischer Lumber Co. in East Alton. “Being part of community activities like this one are opportunities we truly value. Any time the chance arises for us to be included in something that brings families and communities together is an occasion we don’t want to miss.”

The 2018 Edwardsville Art Fair takes place Friday, Sept. 21, through Sunday, Sept. 23, in downtown’s City Park. Art connoisseurs and amateurs alike can enjoy the featured original artwork of more than 100 accomplished artists and indulge in local food and drink.

This event offers fun for the entire family. Every year, children have a blast in the “create it and take it” art section, where they are encouraged to create their own take-home art project. Not only are the materials for this craft provided, the activity is free. Children also can purchase an art fair “mystery box” for $25 at the main tent. The contents are a mystery and could contain art supplies, a toy from Happy Up, gift cards for art classes, even a piece of artwork from one of the talented artists. Proceeds from this event benefit free Saturday art classes for children.