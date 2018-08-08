Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew on tap for Sept. 8

GRAFTON | The Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxiliary will hold its annual Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Loading Dock, 400 Front St.

Enjoy beautiful views of the Mississippi River while sampling delicious foods, as well as wine and beer-tasting, from more than 25 restaurants and wineries. New vendors this year include Bakers and Hale, Brown Bag Bistro, Blue Stem Vodka, Decaro’s, and Stumpy’s Spirits.

The auxiliary supports other hospital projects, including education, hospital equipment, and help for people who can’t afford their prescriptions. Funds will go toward the purchase of a car transfer simulator for joint patients.

Tickets are $30 in advance and are available online, then type in “The Loading Dock” where it asks for a venue.

Guests must be age 21 to attend the event. Tickets sold in advance can be picked up at 11 a.m. the day of the event, with entrance still at noon.

For information, call (618) 463-7872.

