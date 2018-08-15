Golf scramble to boost Lincoln School Alumni Foundation

EDWARDSVILLE | Lincoln School Alumni Foundation President Herman Shaw announced the 31st Harry A. Penelton Golf Scramble will be Saturday, Sept. 8, at Oak Brook Golf Course.

Registration is a $100 paid-in-advance per person donation and includes green fees, cart, breakfast, lunch and light beverages. Shotgun start is at 8 a.m. In addition to the golf scramble, the day’s festivities include a live and silent auction, raffle, 50/50 drawing, and attendance prizes.

Participation is first-come, first-serve with a 36-team limit. Entry deadline is Saturday, Sept. 1.

“We are very excited about this year’s golf scramble and I am urging people to sign up sooner than later to reserve a tee time and join us at the Oak Brook Golf Course,” Shaw said. “We are also asking people to contribute items to both our silent and live auction. This year’s event is shaping up to be our most successful in its 31-year history.”

Promote your business and organization by becoming a sponsor of the Lincoln School Alumni Foundation’s Golf Scramble, sponsoring a golf hole and registering your own team.

For golf scramble registration forms, sponsorship pricing and additional information, contact Herman Shaw at (618) 659-0969, Jerome Ahart at (618) 960-4226, or Terry Lynn at (618) 656-5925.

For more information, visit the website.

