Judge teams up with organizations for back-to-school event

Hightower

EDWARDSVILLE | Madison County Associate Judge Jennifer Hightower is partnering with the Madison/Venice NAACP and Quad City Community Development to host a back-to-school event for 200 youths in Madison and Venice.

Children will receive backpacks and school supplies. Children also will enroll in the Illinois Chip Program, designed to collect personal information to assist parents and law enforcement should a child be abducted.

The event will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Quad City Community Development Center, 1634 Seventh St. in Madison. The evening will include 200 youths receiving backpacks and enrolling in the Illinois Chip Program, as well as food, refreshments and live music.

“We are so pleased to work in collaboration with Judge Hightower, representatives of the Illinois Chip Program, volunteers and donors, to provide backpacks for our school-age children,” said Yolanda Crochrell, director of Quad City Community Development. “Judge Hightower spends an enormous amount of time volunteering in the Madison-Venice communities, providing humanitarian service to children and citizens.”

“We are committed to ensuring that our children have the necessary supplies to begin the school year,” NAACP President John Henry Williams said. “We want to thank the many donors and supporters and specifically, Judge Jennifer Hightower, our main sponsor.”

“I am honored to have the opportunity to give back to our children and to assist with school supplies,” Hightower said. “We all have an obligation to support our youths, and I am looking forward to spending the evening, encouraging them to begin the school year with a positive attitude and a commitment to giving their best every day.”

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter