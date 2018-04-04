Meals on Wheels helps homebound seniors

ALTON | Senior Services Plus’ Meals on Wheels provides homebound seniors with daily, high-quality, delicious and nutritional meals.

This service covers Madison and St. Clair counties. The meals are developed by a registered dietitian and prepared by a chef at Senior Services Plus. Menus are available up to four weeks in advance. Each meal is ensured to have one-third of the daily nutritional requirements. Local and state health laws and ordinances are adhered to. Seniors age 60 or older may qualify to receive the service.

To qualify, the Southwestern Illinois Visiting Nurse Association must perform an in-home assessment. This appointment can be made through Senior Services Plus by calling (618) 465-3298. People with disabilities who are younger than 60 may be eligible based on an assessment. Individuals who would like to use the program may do so for a $5 fee without an assessment from nurses association. Temporary delivery of home-delivered meals is also available for those recovering from a physical setback such as surgery.

For information, call (618) 465-3298, ext. 107.

