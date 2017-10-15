Not your father’s Sherlock Holmes

The idea started with a line in the book “The Greek Interpreter” when an inspector says to Sherlock Holmes “It is a mercy that you are on the side of the force, and not against it.” That one line got Rob Nunn of Edwardsville wondering what would happen if Sherlock Holmes was the criminal rather than the great crime solver?

Nunn’s interest in Sherlock Holmes began at a very young age. “I loved the Disney movie “The Great Mouse Detective” when I was growing up, and read some of the original Holmes stories here and there,” said Nunn. “But, I really got interested in Holmes when I was given a copy of the stories for Christmas in 2002.”

After finishing Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s original sixty stories, Nunn began reading Sherlock Holmes stories by other authors. He joined the St. Louis Sherlock Holmes Society – The Parallel Case of St. Louis. That, along with his thoughts of switching the roles of Sherlock Holmes, led to the release of “The Criminal Mastermind of Baker Street,” Nunn’s first novel.

Rob Nunn’s writing is pursued part time. During the school year he guides the minds of fifth graders at Cassens Elementary School in the Edwardsville School District. He has taught in the school district for 13 years after completing his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at SIUE. Married with a daughter in the second grade, Nunn makes his home in Edwardsville, having spent his early life in Lebanon, Illinois.

“The Criminal Mastermind of Baker Street” retells original Sherlock Holmes stories with Holmes as the criminal rather than the crime-solver. According to the publisher’s website, the book investigates the answer to the question “What if Sherlock Holmes had turned to crime instead of detection?” It takes place in Victorian London with Holmes and his famous partner Doctor Watson overseeing a criminal empire. It explores Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s original stories through the eyes of the duo as criminals and adds other tales, created by Nunn, to the original stories.

“The Criminal Mastermind of Baker Street” is published by MX Publishing, a London publishing house that specializes in Sherlock Holmes’ books and publishes about ten new Sherlock Holmes titles each year. It is currently available at Edwardsville’s Afterwords Books and The Book House in St. Louis, as well as through the publisher’s website, MSPublishing.com. The book will release on Amazon and Barnes and Noble stores on November 23, just in time for holiday gifting.

Rob Nunn will hold a book signing from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 21 at The Book House located at 7352 Manchester Road in St. Louis. He will also sign copies of his book at each of three Sunday matinees of the Insight Theatre Company’s performances of Holmes’ play “Baskerville” on October 15, 22 and 29.