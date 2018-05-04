A prayer confession

It’s time for confession. Here it is: I have trouble with the Lord’s Prayer. First of all, it is basically a memorized prayer that we can just grind the crank and it will come out, like an organ grinder’s tune (what’s an organ grinder, Grandpa?) An example: I’m a Methodist … we say “forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us.” A few years ago when we were in North Carolina at Iris’ brother’s Presbyterian church, I remembered they say “debts” instead of “trespasses.” So, when we got to that point, I said, “Forgive us our debts, as we forgive those who debt against us.” Oops!

The Gospels report it this way. When the apostles asked Jesus, “How should we pray?” He answered, basically, “This is the way you should pray.” Not “what you should pray.”

I certainly agree that communal prayer is important and the Lord’s Prayer is sacred. But when we pray as individuals we can consider it as a model … not a ritual.

Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.

