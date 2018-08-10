Abundant Life Community Church to host Calming the Chaos conference

church news

ALTON | Abundant of Life Community Church will host a training conference, Calming the Chaos, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29.

The training is designed to help ministry leaders and volunteers who work with children and teens to better understand the behaviors of children who have been through trauma. This event is open to all churches and denominations — leadership and volunteer staff are encouraged to attend.

The church’s pastor, David Anderson, said he is excited to bring this training into the community.

“Our communities are full of teens and children who live in very tough circumstances,” he said. “It can be very hard to reach them when your teams don’t understand how to effectively relate to them, and meet their specific needs.”

“I can remember becoming very frustrated trying to get kids to behave and participate, and often feeling like I had no clue on how to keep control,” he said. “This training will transform the way we minister to these kids. It’ll help us understand how these children think and react, and have the tools to engage them in effective ways.”

Anderson has collaborated with local nonprofit Refuge to facilitate the training. Refuge serves children and families in Madison County who’ve been exposed to childhood abuse and trauma. They help address and prevent childhood abuse and violence exposure with therapy and training. Executive Director Erin Bickle and Caseworker/Parent Educator Angie Darden are the special guest speakers for this training.

Bickle and Darden will share information on adverse childhood experiences, mental and physical impacts of childhood exposure to trauma, understanding the behaviors of children with trauma, tools to use in the church setting and volunteer burnout.

“We’re very excited to participate in the Calming the Chaos training, as we feel strengthening and educating the different aspects of community are crucial to the resilience of our children,” Bickle said. “We feel like this training will help those working with children and youth look through a different lens when attempting to support, build up and ultimately bring hope to those they’re working with.”

Bickle said trauma training is important because without the knowledge of how trauma affects the youngest children, families cannot properly help them heal.

“Refuge can’t wait to participate in this training because there’s a need in our faith-based community to support volunteers working tirelessly with children who come from hard places,” Darden said. “This training will help those volunteers to understand the impact of trauma on the developing child. Trauma training is so important because it gives us insight, tools, and empathy to continue building the strongest connection with our children, their parents, and ultimately showing the unconditional love of Christ.”

Anderson said he hopes to equip church teams to better meet the needs of at-risk youths. He’s hoping church leaders, youth pastors and volunteers will sign up for the training.

The cost is $25 per church team (up to 20 people per team). Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to noon and can be purchased that day (proceeds help children in Thailand). The training will take place at the Abundant Life Community Church, 3986 Humbert Road in Alton.

Registration is encouraged. Tickets are available to purchase online.

