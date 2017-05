Union Baptist Church, 320 E. Seventh St. in Alton, is observing 180 years of existence in the Alton community in May. The church will celebrate that milestone with an Anniversary Service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 28. The guest speaker will be Pastor Bernard Lambert Sr. of Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church Whistler Inc. in Whistler, Ala. A church picnic will immediately follow the service.

