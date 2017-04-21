As a Matter of Faith: April 21, 2017

“God is good, all the time! And all the time God is good!”

That’s a chant heard in many Christian churches. But what does it mean? It is a reaffirmation of our faith. We believe in God and his goodness. We believe it is constant and unchanging.

But it goes deeper than that, I think. I believe it means that God is with us … all the time. We don’t always realize it, or connect with God … but in retrospect we know that He was there. Good is an “everyday” word … something Jesus would use in his teachings. The meaning includes loving, caring and understanding.

It appears to be redundant, saying the same thing over and over again. But that isn’t necessarily so. The first part announces what God is. The second part confirms what God has been since the beginning of time.

Let us rejoice in this opportunity to affirm God’s goodness.

This week’s article is written by Arnie Saaf, a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church,1100 Airport Road.

