As a Matter of Faith: August 11, 2017

This week’s article is written by the Rev. Jim Wheeler, a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.

Making deals is big today. I stumbled across an obscure Bible person who made two big deals. He’s obscure because he’s in the Old Testament Book of Judges, chapter 11. His name is Jephthah. His father was Gilead, founder of the Gileadites. His mother was a prostitute. This means he was outside of polite society, ostracized by his half brothers.

The elders of Gilead (the territory) came to Jephthah because their Ammonite neighbors were occupying Gilead territory and oppressing them. They made a deal with Jephthah, a respected fighter. If Jephthah led the war against Ammon, they would make him judge over Gilead.

Then Jephthah made a deal with God. “Give me the victory, and then whatever comes out of the door of my house to meet me, will be the Lord’s, and I will sacrifice it as a burnt offering.” After the victory, Jephthah returned and his daughter came out to meet him.

Commentators are divided on what Jephthah did, but his daughter told him that he could not break his deal with God. This makes me think: how many deals with God have I broken?

