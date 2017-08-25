As a Matter of Faith: August 25, 2017

This week’s article is written by Arnie Saaf, a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.

At midday on Monday, the 21st of August, a rare eclipse of the sun raced across our country. It certainly got everyone’s attention! Iris and I enjoyed it sitting on our driveway. It became quiet and cooler as the eclipse came and went. Thousands of light crescents danced on the concrete, caused by a light breeze and the many small holes in the canopy of overhanging trees. It was an amazing show.

Perhaps it was a sign from God at this time of division throughout our country. Let’s hope that it is.

There had been two similar eclipses in both 1917 and 1918. That was during near the end of World War I. They may have been a sign to end the slaughter.

Perhaps this was our sign to blot out hatred, greed and immorality and let love shine through, with humility and service. Let us pray that we can.

