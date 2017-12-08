As a Matter of Faith: December 8, 2017

Now that Thanksgiving is behind us (and we hope it was a happy one), our thoughts turn to Christmas. Even if we had hoped to put Christmas off for at least a week, the commercials on TV and songs on the radio will not allow us to do that. For those who have family and loved ones living a far distance, we do need to get busy so we can get the gifts shipped. We want our gifts of love to arrive for our loved ones before Christmas.

In all of our hurry and rushing around, it would be so easy to forget the real meaning of Christmas for us all. We celebrate Christmas as the birthday of our Lord, Jesus Christ. We remember that he was born to a young mother, Mary, who gave birth to our Lord while she was betrothed to Joseph, a carpenter.

Jesus was born in a stable. It may not have been a royal birth, but angels sang at His birth, and a star shone in the sky that led three wise men to the stable, bringing gifts for the young baby. We remember all that when we celebrate Christmas. We sing songs about the shepherds and the angels. We give gifts signifying our love for the recipient.

Jesus was, and is, God’s gift to the world. No greater gift was ever given than His life and death for us all. When we give a gift this Christmas, let it contain a little of our care and our love. That gift of love will be appreciated long after the tangible gift is forgotten.

We all can participate in a Christmas celebration at a local house of worship. We all will be welcomed by Christ and by the congregation.

Merry Christmas to all.

Iris Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.

