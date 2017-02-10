As a Matter of Faith: February 10, 2017

This week’s article is written by Arnie Saaf, a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church.

Our church focus for 2017 is prayer. Prayer can take on many forms with much different content: as many different prayers as there are people praying. You might say no two prayers are alike, except for the Lord’s prayer and other memorized prayers.

Our Pastor Steve says the content of each prayer should include ACTS, which stands for Adoration, Confession, Thanksgiving and Supplication. The first three are self-explanatory, but supplication may need some explanation. It basically means “to ask for something.” For instance, we may ask for our own improved health or for the improved health of a loved one.

God must like to hear from us in all of these areas. We can praise God, confess to God (what He already knows), thank God and then ask God for what we think we need, or what others need.

It’s a simple formula that can help us “balance” our prayers. I plan to give it a try.