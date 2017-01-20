As a Matter of Faith: January 20, 2016

This week’s article is written by Arnie Saaf, a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.

While visiting New Harmony, Ind., I stepped into a small chapel off the great room of the inn. The following prayer was displayed. It lifted my heart. May it also lift yours.

“A Prayer For The World” by Rabbi Harold S. Kushner

Let the rain come and wash away the ancient grudges, the bitter hatreds held and nurtured over generations.

Let the rain wash away the memory of the hurt, the neglect.

Then let the sun come out and fill the sky with rainbows.

Let the warmth of the sun heal us wherever we are broken.

Let it burn away the fog so that we can see each other clearly.

So that we can see beyond labels, beyond accents, gender or skin color.

Let the warmth and brightness of the sun melt our selfishness.

So that we can share the joys and feel the sorrows of our neighbors.

And let the light of the sun be so strong that we will see all people as our neighbors.

Let the earth, nourished by rain, bring forth flowers to surround us with beauty.

And let the mountains teach our hearts to reach upward to heaven.

Amen.