As a Matter of Faith: June 2, 2017

Sometimes wonderful things happen … we call them “God things.” One happened to us last Saturday as I was working around the house. I was cleaning out the leaves that were clogging the culvert that takes rainwater into the pipe under our driveway. We live on a cul-de-sac with a natural area at the end of it where we can dump yard waste. I had dumped one load of leaves and was preparing to dump a second load, when I spotted something wonderful. It was a little fawn resting on the pile of yard waste. It didn’t move, but its ears were up and eyes were open. I backed away slowly, dumped my load on the other side, and went to get Iris. When we came back, a few minutes later with camera in hand, it was still there. What a thrill to see God’s handiwork up close.

That afternoon as I was driving out, I stopped to check on the fawn. It was still there, but no sign of mama. We were concerned that the fawn may have been abandoned, but Sunday morning as I went down to get the newspaper, I looked again. It was gone! Thank goodness! Deer move their young around frequently for safety and mama had taken care of her baby.

It is times like this that wake us up to the grandeur of God’s handiwork. We pray that each of our readers will experience many such “God things” in their life.

This week’s article is written by Arnie Saaf, a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church,1100 Airport Road.