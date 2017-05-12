As a Matter of Faith: May 12, 2017

In our old age, Iris and I have recognized that we have developed a “secret sin.”

We have been brought up to be independent and self-sufficient. This was a good thing as we grew from infancy to adulthood. It’s “the American Way.”

The problem is that it lingers into old age. It is ingrained in us that we “don’t want to be a burden to anyone.” So we don’t seek, ask for, or accept help from others.

Why do we do this? I believe it is due to pride. The Bible clearly states pride is a sin, but we tend to brush it under the rug. We can take care of ourselves, thank you very much. But the truth is we can’t do some of those things that are needed, so we either pay someone to do it for us or go without.

Thirty years ago we young men put “ads” in our church newsletter stating we would be happy to help with things our aging congregation might need … cleaning gutters, yard work, painting, changing light bulbs, etc. We got no takers.

The devil sneaks into our consciousness and taps into our instilled self-pride. Iris and I have resisted this temptation until recently, when we accepted help. It was a blessing. I encourage all of us seniors to ditch our pride and accept offers of help. That’s what God wants us to do.

This week’s article is written by Arnie Saaf, a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.