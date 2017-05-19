As a Matter of Faith: May 19, 2017

Maintenance! We are all faced with this often. We have to maintain our yards, our houses and even our workplaces. Sometimes it is easy if we do it as we go along, but if we wait too long the job can be a very large one.

Maintenance of our lives can be a more difficult problem, particularly if we ignore it for very long. At times the job may seem simple, but other times the job can be most difficult. If we try to maintain our lives alone it can be extremely hard. We can ask others to help us, but if things go wrong, we may blame them. Part of becoming an adult is learning to accept responsibility for our actions and maintaining order in our lives. Christians believe that doing that is much easier by asking Jesus for His help. He does not see that as our weakness, but as intelligence on our part. He can lead us to have better control over our lives and therefore better lives. The choice is ours. Choose Jesus!

This week’s article is written by Iris Saaf, a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.