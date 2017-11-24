As a Matter of Faith: November 24, 2017

This week’s article is written by Arnie Saaf, a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.

In a recent article, I recommended Philippians 4:5-7 as a good spiritual “fire extinguisher” for anxiety. But sometimes anxiety and worry turns into fear, and that is bad territory!

The recommended antidote is 1 John: 4: “There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear.” (NIV) The writer leads into this by saying, “God is love. Whoever lives in love, lives in God.” Love is the answer! When fear creeps into our heads, all we need to do is remind ourselves of God’s love, which is the perfect love that can drive out any fears we might have.

God’s love and fear are like opposite poles of a magnet … they repel each other. All we must do is hold on to God’s love ... then fear doesn’t stand a chance.

May God’s love be with you.

