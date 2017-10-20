As a Matter of Faith: October 20, 2017

This week’s article is written by Arnie Saaf, a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.

My wife, Iris, and I have developed an age-related malady… anxiety. Where it was nothing for us to drive into St. Louis every week and lunch at Blueberry Hill and pick up some fresh salmon at Bob’s SeaFood, just a few years ago, we now have pangs about venturing that far. This may be common among those in their 80s, but it is most disturbing to us.

Fortunately, there is an antidote. It’s one of our “Biblical fire extinguishers.” Check out Philippians 4:6-7. “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

There it is! Try it… it works! No charge. Next time we’ll suggest a Biblical antidote for fear. Stay tuned.