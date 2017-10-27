As a Matter of Faith: October 27, 2017

This week’s article is written by Iris Saaf, a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.

Look our your kitchen window. What do you see? Do you see any hints of approaching fall?

As I look toward the outside, I see a large oak tree with some of its leaves turning a beautiful golden and red color. That, along with the cool nights, is telling us the seasons are changing and fall is upon us. Things change as the days pass.

The fall season may also be telling us it is time to change some of our ways. We all know what changes need to be done in our lives in order to live a more Christ-like life. Some changes may be small, but there are times when the changes need to be large. Whether our changes are large or small, now is the time to decide if we need to address these things in our life. Take a long, hard look! The changes we choose to make can bring Jesus closer in our lives and can bring us greater joy. The decision is ours. Make it today! Winter is nigh.

