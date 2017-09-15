As a Matter of Faith: September 15, 2017

This week’s article is written by Arnie Saaf, a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.

Sometimes we don’t know what to pray for, but today that should not be an issue. Today and for years to come, we can pray for the folks in southern Texas and Louisiana and the havoc caused by Hurricane Harvey, and the folks in the Caribbean and Florida hit by Hurricane Irma.

We along the great river know the hardships of floods. They are slow. The waters rise and stay and slowly fall. The damage lingers on with mold and rot and stench … challenging one’s perseverance. They persist for years with their torment, and sometimes their damage is never erased.

Let all of us raise up and contribute our humble prayers for those whose lives have been devastated. We can become great at times like these because we have a common enemy. Let us be persistent in our prayers and our contributions for recovery. And most of all, let us believe the words of Jesus, “Let not your hearts be troubled, trust in God.”

