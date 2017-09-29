As a Matter of Faith: September 29, 2017

This week’s article is written by Arnie Saaf, a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.

Our Sunday school lesson recently used the word “otherness” in describing Jesus’ teaching as a “doctrine of otherness.” I don’t think I’ve heard or read that word before, so I looked it up. The Webster dictionary says otherness means “the quality or state of being other or different.” His teachings were certainly different. Many have said he was literally turning the world upside down.

The author of our lesson wrote, “He taught a doctrine of otherness that emphasized healing rather than legalistic adherence to a set of rules and restrictions.” Jesus focused on those in need … those who needed healing. I also think He focused on others … so that could be called His quality of otherness. Otherness, as opposed to self-centeredness, is what I have in mind. Is this not the foundation of loving our neighbors?

If we believe in Jesus, why shouldn’t we try to practice otherness? Think about it … pray about it.

