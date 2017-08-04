As a Matter of Faith: August 4, 2017

This week’s article is written by Arnie Saaf, a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.

Motorcyclists have a great slogan: “see motorcycles.” It’s critical to their survival. As Christians, Jesus has told us to “see people.” It is a critical to our service to God.

There are a bunch of “invisible” people out there in our lives. People we don’t see because we are focused on what we are doing. They are waitresses, passersby, shoppers, and folks sitting in waiting rooms. We may see them, but we don’t always focus on their attitude.

So what did Jesus say? In Matthew 25:31-46, Jesus talked about the sheep and the goats that were separated. Both groups asked Jesus, “When did we see you?” He answered, “Whenever you saw someone hungry, or thirsty, a stranger, needing clothing, sick, or in prison.” Those that saw the need and acted were doing God’s work. Those of us who ignored the need, were not doing what God wanted.

Jesus told us the second-most important commandment was, “Love your neighbor as thyself.” “Lord, who is my neighbor?” The parable of the Good Samaritan tells us that our neighbor is anyone we see who is in need.

It ain’t easy. But we ought to try hard to really see people.

