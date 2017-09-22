As a Matter of Faith: September 22, 2017

This week’s article is written by Arnie Saaf, a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.

Our Sunday school lesson last Sunday dealt with the Sabbath and how things have changed regarding it over the centuries. From the penalty of death if one worked on the Sabbath, on to the blue laws we grew up with, to today’s laid-back attitude.

Like in so many things, Jesus gave it new meaning, but it took a long time to sink in. Originally God’s command had to do with rest … it was to be a day of rest. It was not until the fourth century that Christians made it also a day of worship. Jesus clarified it by saying the Sabbath was made for man, not the other way around. He agreed it was meant to be a day of rest, but not if someone needed help … then it would be right to help them.

For several years, our church and other churches in the community have banded together to perform Faith in Action … working together to help people and organizations. On Sunday, Oct. 1, we will meet together at Hathaway Hall to worship, share communion and then go out and do God’s work … on the Sabbath.

Let us strive to keep the Sabbath holy but be ready to help anyone in need.