Celebration of World Faiths to feature best-selling author

EDWARDSVILLE — The Center for Spirituality and Sustainability presents the 2017 Annual Celebration of World Faiths featuring best-selling author Frances Worthington at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Fuller Dome on the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus.

Worthington will speak on “Abraham: His Life and Legacy.” While chairing the Interfaith Forum in Greenville, S.C., for many years, Worthington became interested in the number of people from diverse faiths who had a common interest in the history of the biblical patriarch Abraham. Her book, “Abraham: One God, Three Wives, Five Religions,” is the basis of her presentation, and is the result of years spent researching the ways in which Abraham and his descendants have influenced the shape of the major monotheistic religions of the western world.

After Worthington’s presentation and question-and-answer session, refreshments and fellowship will be shared.

The event is free and open to the public.

