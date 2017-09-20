Church event to address human rights

GRANITE CITY — The South Area Fall Institute is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at St. John United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Road.

The 2017 theme is Learning and Leading: Using the Principles of God’s Word. The institute’s focus will be on human rights education awareness.

Speakers include Judge Sarah Smith of the Third Judicial Circuit Court in Madison County and Regional Health Officer Marilyn Green of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The host unit for the event is Church Women United of Southwest Quad Cities, led by President Ollie Derr of Granite City. Area coordinator is minister Joyce Elliott of Alton, state president is Edna Holloway of Chicago and national president is Patti Poke of Peoria.

Registration is $12 and includes continental breakfast and lunch. For information, call Joyce Elliott at (618) 462-7015.

