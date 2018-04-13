Commandment update

Sometimes the words we use are not the best possible. Some of them have been inherited from generations before us. A few of them are Biblical. One that comes to mind is “love thy neighbor as thyself.” To me, this can be misconstrued and can limit the scope of the commandment. The Bible sheds light on the subject when Jesus is asked, “Who is my neighbor?” Jesus replies with the story of the Good Samaritan. In that case, the Samaritan comes to the aid of a wounded Jew, a traditional enemy. In this case, Jesus defines “neighbor” as anyone who is in need of help … regardless of your relationship.

Another way of looking at it has to do with the words “as thyself.” You might take this to mean when you see someone in need, treat him or her the way you would want to be treated. That’s the Golden Rule, isn’t it? “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

Perhaps we could update the commandment: “Love those you meet, who are in need, by treating them the way that you would want to be treated.” Unfortunately, with that clarification, it’s much harder to do.

Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.