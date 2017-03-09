Community content director joins Riverbend Family Ministries

Riverbend Family Ministries is introducing its newest family member, Shannon Plummer.

She has joined the team as community content director, a new position that will focus on marketing, media relations, website content and brand awareness.

“We are thrilled to have her join our team as we expand services and locations throughout this community,” Riverbend Family Ministries Executive Director Tammy Iskarous said.

Plummer brings more than 10 years of experience in public relations, media, corporate communications and marketing. With a bachelor’s degree in journalism, she worked as a reporter and news producer in the beginning of her career for a local television station in the Chicago suburbs. Most recently, she’s been working independently with local businesses and PR agencies to produce marketing videos for their websites and social media. Prior to that, she worked for McDonald’s Corp, in Oak Brook, Ill., where she did internal communications and video production work.

“We look forward to the skills she will bring to Riverbend Family Ministries,” Iskarous said. “She has hit the ground running and is excited to tell the stories that make RFM such an amazing asset to the Madison County community.”

About Riverbend Family Ministries

Riverbend Family Ministries provides resources and training for smaller nonprofit organizations in the Madison County area. They work together under one roof, providing families and individuals the tools they need to be self-sufficient. Their collaborative method focuses on holistic efforts for children, youths and families that have experienced trauma, most often because of violence, addiction, poverty and homelessness.