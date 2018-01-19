Conversational prayer

In a famous Broadway play, the patriarch of the family starts off the prayer before dinner by saying, “Here we are again, Lord.”

I think God appreciates that style of prayer. It’s akin to a conversation with your earthly Dad. It’s personal and friendly. Some may think it’s inappropriate; “it’s too informal.” I disagree. If we are friends of God, we should talk to God the way we talk to our friends. Do we use “churchy” words in regular conversations? As prayer becomes more “natural,” prayer will happen more often. As one tweets on Twitter to let friends know what’s going on in one’s life, we can tell God the same things. After all, God tells us that He is with us always, so He’s there listening … waiting. If we believe in an ever-present God, but don’t chat with Him, does He think we’re ignoring Him? Why wait for the “formal” prayer times (when awakening, before meals, before sleeping, etc.)? A good way to open our prayer chats is to say, “Here I am again, Lord.”

Amen to that.

This week’s article is written by Arnie Saaf, a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter