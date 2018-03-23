Easter traditions old and new

ALTON | After a wonderful 2017 fall season that saw Main Street United Methodist Church celebrate its 200th anniversary of ministry in Alton, the church has turned its attentions to a special Lenten season full of traditions old and new.

The season began with a long-standing tradition of hosting the Church Women United’s first Lenten lunch on Ash Wednesday.

“Main Street has a long tradition of sharing our building with the community, and kicking off the Lenten lunch series is something that I look forward to each year,” Directing Pastor Tim Pate said. “It really marks the beginning for me of the Easter season … new beginnings and a journey of possibilities.”

Another tradition for Main Street is the annual community Easter egg hunt, which this year will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 31, at the church’s Outdoor Worship Center on the campus of the United Methodist Village, 5201 Asbury Ave. in Godfrey.

“This year’s event will feature an Easter egg hunt for kids of all ages, followed by a delicious breakfast,” Children’s Ministry Coordinator Becky Pate said. “The property surrounding the Worship Center is just perfect for this type of activity and we are so pleased to share it with the community. The kids might even see some deer or wild turkeys as they hunt for their eggs.”

A new tradition that Main Street is excited about is a pulpit exchange for the church’s annual sunrise service that will feature Pastor Donald Tolbert of The Church of the Living God The Pillar and Ground of the Truth as guest preacher. Tolbert grew up in the church and will be celebrating his 10th year as pastor this summer.

“Our first connection with Main Street UMC was at the steering committee table for the Pietown Gospel Music Festival,” Tolbert said. “At the heart of the music festival is coming together and celebrating our diversity, and being able to share the pulpit this Easter allows us to bring that philosophy to reality.

“Many members from Church of the Living God met some of the team from Main Street that worked on our new stairs and deck during last year’s Faith In Action, and encouraged we pastors to get something set up,” he said. “We plan to invite Main Street our way next Easter, and Pastor Tim and I hope that this ‘new tradition’ will last for many years to come.”

The sunrise service will take place at 6 a.m. at Main Street Easter Sunday morning, and there will be a fellowship breakfast for all in attendance immediately following the service prepared by the Main Street Men’s Ministry.

Known for its music ministry, Main Street will certainly not disappoint this Easter season. A full orchestra and choir have been assembled for this year’s Easter program. Under the direction of Allison Neace, the Easter choir, accompanied by brass, bells, and organ, will lead the congregation in singing the beloved hymn “Christ the Lord Is Risen Today” and the choir and orchestra will offer two new Easter hymns as a part of the 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. services.

“We are always pleased to welcome community members to join our choir for special seasonal pieces (Easter and Christmas), but I would also like to extend an offer for those who might be interested in singing in our choir on Sundays to contact me at the church at (618) 462-2495,” Neace said. “Providing an opportunity for choir members to share their vocal ‘gifts of God’ with our community and congregation is certainly part of our mission.”

A final Easter tradition for Main Street, which is 46 years in the making, is the first performance of the ecumenical high school youth choir – Encounter. The choir is 90 members strong this year and represents more than 25 community churches.

“The choir this season is a particularly strong ensemble, and we have also been blessed with a number of very gifted soloists,” Encounter Director Eddie Hitchcock said. “This year’s musical is ‘All That is Within Me’ and has a wonderful blend of songs that will quickly become crowd favorites, as well as those that dramatically tell the Easter story.”

Encounter’s opening performances will take place at Main Street at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and are open to the public. The choir will be traveling to Colorado on its annual Choral Mission Tour at the end of July.

“It is our hope that those who don’t have a church home will make plans to join us at one of our traditional activities,” Pate said. “And we certainly welcome our ‘churched friends’ to join us for the Easter egg hunt on Saturday or for one of Encounter’s performances on Easter Sunday evening.”

