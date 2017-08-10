Faith in Action volunteers to work on Alton Middle School’s grounds

A group of “angels in work clothes” will converge at 9 a.m. Saturday for much-needed projects at Alton Middle School.

This group of angels — armed not with harps and lyres but instead with rakes, shovels, wheelbarrows, and maybe a tractor — will put the finishing touches on the middle school’s outside grounds in preparation for the 2017-2018 school year to start next week.

“Our work this weekend is just a ‘test run’ for the larger Faith In Action event which will take place throughout the Riverbend area on Sunday, October 1, 2017,” said Pastor Dave Burger of Community Christian Church, chairman of this year’s Faith In Action Committee. “When Alton Middle School Principal Cindy Inman shared with me that there were a couple of projects that she really wanted to get done before school started, I brought them to our Faith In Action team and they replied, ‘We got this!”

It is just these kind of projects and relationships that have been tackled and made since Faith In Action first started under the direction of Godfrey First United Methodist Church’s former pastor, Don Long, 12 years ago. Since that time, the original Faith In Action, which just involved the congregation at Godfrey First, has grown to the 11 churches scheduled to participate in 2017. Selecting the first Sunday in October, World Communion Sunday, was a natural for the group to spend in service to others.

“We have been soliciting projects over the last several months from the community, and I believe we have a great variety of more labor-intensive and skilled projects to less labor-intensive,” said Pastor Jim Kiel of Second Chances Community Church, who is serving as chairman of the Faith in Action Projects this year. “FIA allows all of our congregations to serve, young and old alike…and the fact that we are side by side working and fellowshipping is what really builds bridges and strengthens our community. Even though our project list is full for this year, if a group or community organization would like us to consider a project for next year, they can call me at the church at (618) 466-0466 or go to our website at www.riverbendfia.org.”

“We can’t possibly thank the FIA team enough for helping us ensure that our campus is as inviting and welcoming to our students and their families,” Alton Middle School Principal Cindy Inman said. “The unselfish servant spirit of the members of FIA is an attribute that we hope our students grasp during the school year as we, too, strive to serve our community with special projects and our ongoing work in Rock Spring Park.”

Burger encourages anyone who would like to come out and help with the work at Alton Middle School to meet the team in “work clothes” at 9 a.m. For more information, contact him at (618) 462-1196.

“Many hands will make light the work,” he said.

