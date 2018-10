church news

First Baptist Church, 300 E. Lorena Ave. in Wood River, will host an evening of thanks for Jean Sandbach, 84, for the work she has done for the church and for her promotion of gospel music.

The Chosen Ones, The Lesters, and the Wanda Mountain Boys will perform at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the church. There is no admission charge, but love offerings will be received.

