The promise

Remember the guy with the rainbow wig who would show up at athletic events … particularly golf matches? He carried a sign that just stated “John 3:16.” That was to encourage the viewer to check that Bible verse … unless they already knew it. “God so loved the world, that he…” — you probably know the rest. This scripture verse was a central part of the Rev. Billy Graham’s evangelical ministry. It holds the most important message of the Christian faith. The opening means that God loves you! No matter who you are, where you come from, your race, your nationality, your income, your educational level, your physical condition, your mental state … regardless of any “condition”… God loves you. God even loves me, a sinner. But I won’t go into that. And you don’t need to, either, because God knows all the bad things we have done and the good things we didn’t do.

As Rev. Graham would say, “This promise from God is all you need to know, in order to come forward and accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior.” God bless you, Rev. Graham.

Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.

