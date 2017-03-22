Just for Chicks returns to Alton church

ALTON — Main Street United Methodist Church’s 2017 Honduras Mission Team announced Just For Chicks V will take place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the church, 1400 Main St.

“The event is designed to celebrate the ladies of our community and give them a special day out,” team leader Greg Gelzinnis said. “The event will feature a soup and salad luncheon, ladies-oriented vendors, a JCPenney style show, spa services and an inspirational message from Sandi Brown, co-founder and morning show host of JOY FM Radio.”

The team has been traveling to Honduras on alternating years since 2005 and has included members as young as 7 and as old as 70. This year’s team is 15 strong, including 1 member from Dallas, Ore., and 1 member from Bishop Hill, Ill., just outside of Peoria. Five members of the team will travel to Honduras for the first time. In recent years the team has been working on a new mission headquarters and worship space in Tegucigalpa, the capital city of Honduras.

“We are very excited that this year we will be providing fluoride treatments for the children who attend the Tegucigalpa Central Church,” veteran team member Kathy Lipe said. “We will also be doing treatments for the children in the tiny village of San Miguel in El Paraiso, Honduras, where our team first served in 2005, and in the communities of Quisgualagua and El Pescadero. We hope to provide fluoride treatment to over 400 children this year during our trip.”

Proceeds from this year’s event will help fund those treatments and the team’s ongoing work in Honduras.

“Sandi Brown, co-founder and morning host of JOY FM Radio, is going to be our guest speaker for this year — a program the ladies in our community and JOY FM fans will certainly not want to miss,” Gelzinnis said.

Brown’s message will be one of hope, faith and possibilities as she shares testimony about overcoming many obstacles launching the station.

Returning team members Bev Goans and her daughter Mary Brock are once again overseeing the JCPenney style show.

“Penney’s has been so wonderful to work with again this year and we will be featuring summer clothing for both men and women,” Goans said.

“We will also be showcasing fashions that high school students like myself want to wear,” Brock said.

“Penney’s has been such a supporter of this event and we were very excited for our event (and for our community) that their Alton store would remain open,” Goans said. “With the community’s support of this event, it is going to make it possible for us to really make a difference in the oral health of the children of Honduras.”

A dozen specialty vendors will be part of this year’s Just For Chicks event, including crowd favorites like Thirty-One, Mary Kay Cosmetics, Custom Greeting Cards and Longaberger Baskets.

“We also have added a number of new vendors for Just For Chicks V including Rodan & Fields, Young Living Oils, It Works and Perfectly Posh,” Gelzinnis said. “Fitness for the Soul will also be back providing chair massage and spa services for all of our special guests.”

Tickets for the event are $25 each and are on sale at the church office. They are also available at mainstreetumc.net or from Team Honduras members. Seating is limited and advanced reservations are encouraged.

For information, call the church office at (618) 462-2495 or Greg Gelzinnis at (618) 550-9291.

