Keeping it simple

We have loads of rules and laws that are supposed to “govern” our lives. The company we work or worked for had a big book of rules and regulations. Our city, county, state, and federal governments have thousands of laws. Even our religious organizations and churches have many rules. Certainly there are good reasons for most of these civil laws … they are mainly meant to protect us.

The Old Testament started out with ten commandments from God and then the religious leaders added hundreds more. There was no way anyone could live blamelessly. Then Jesus came. He said he came to fulfill the law. When asked what was the most important law, he responded, “Love God and love your neighbor … all the other religious laws hang on these two.” Wow! How neat! Just obey these two and we would be good.

But apparently that’s not good enough for us. Just like the Israelites, we have added layers and layers of denominational do’s and don’ts. Why? Because we think we need them. Perhaps we should rethink things and just keep it simple. After all, we say that “the devil is in the details!” Let’s focus on love.

