Know God by knowing one another

Our pastor, the Rev. Steven Friese, emphasized how important relationships are in our spiritual lives. He wasn’t talking about casual relationships: he meant strong friendships. When we only see and greet each other after worship services, it means we know each other’s names, but sometimes that’s it. But when we work together on missions or other church projects, we get to know each other much better.

That’s what Jesus did. He stopped what he was doing and helped people. He got to know of their needs, their faith and their personalities. He got involved with them. Benjamin Franklin understood this when he wrote, “Tell me and I forget; teach me and I remember; involve me and I learn.” When we involve ourselves with a person, we develop a relationship, which will become a learning experience and a blessing to both of us.

Each church is a body of Christ. The more we relate to each other, and with those who are unchurched, the stronger the body becomes. Praise the Lord!

This week’s article is written by Arnie Saaf, a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.

