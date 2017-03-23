Local church to host Bible-teaching video event

GODFREY — LifeWay Christian Resources and Going Beyond ministries are partnering to simulcast Bible teacher and best-selling author Priscilla Shirer live from Tulsa, Okla., from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8.

Calvary Baptist Church is serving as a host location for the Madison County area.

“Priscilla Shirer Live,” sponsored by Nashville-based publishing company LifeWay Christian Resources, will feature Shirer’s dynamic storytelling and passionate Bible teaching.

The event, which also features prayer time, both challenges and encourages women to know God’s word and grow deeper in their faith.

Shirer has authored a number of published Bible studies, books and devotionals specifically for women. She also starred in the Christian film “War Room,” which has prompted many to deepen their relationship with God through prayer.

Anthony Evans, Priscilla’s younger brother, is slated to lead worship for the event. Evans is a popular Christian recording artist, and many fell in love when he was featured on NBC’s reality show “The Voice” in 2012.

Tickets are $28 each or $18 for students grades sixth through 12th covering one full day of music and worship, sessions led by Priscilla Shirer, lunch and opportunities for fellowship with other women from the Alton community. Pre-registration is requested.

To register, visit calvarycares4u.org or call (618) 462-8816.

