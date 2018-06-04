Meals with a mission

We just returned from a trip to North Carolina to see my wife’s brother. I love the South and consider myself a converted Yankee. Not only are the people very friendly, they are also very religious. That’s why the South is called the Bible Belt.

While in Greenville, we enjoyed Parker’s East Carolina barbecue. On t(That’s pulled pork with a light vinegar-based sauce.) If you’re ever in that area, try some, along with some coleslaw and Brunswick stew. Yum!

On their menu is their mission statement:

“Our mission is to impact our employees, our customers and vendors through Christ-like service in a way that feeds them physically and spiritually.”

What a great way to motivate their employees to “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” What a great model for every business. What a great model for each of us ...

Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church.