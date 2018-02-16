No escaping God's love

Our pastor, Steve Friese, has a favorite saying: “God loves you, and there’s nothing you can do about it!”

After all, God is love. The gospel of John tells us that “God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him, shall not perish, but have everlasting life.”(John 3:16) God loves everyone. Really? Yes!

A friend of mine at Rolling Hills Golf Course once asked me, “Does anyone ever pray for the devil?” Good question. I’m not sure I gave him an answer right away, but the answer is “Yes!” After all, His Son, Jesus, said we should love our enemies. The devil is God’s enemy, so God must pray for him to repent and return. The devil is a fallen angel … don’t you think God would love for him to surrender and come back? Just like the prodigal son … just like us.

Let’s face it: we can’t escape God’s love. Let us give thanks and share that love with everyone.

Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church at 1100 Airport Road.

