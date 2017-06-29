Pastor resource day to focus on mental health

EDWARDSVILLE – A pastor resource day will begin at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Eden Church, 903 N. Second St.

Hosted by Gift of Voice, the event is an opportunity for ordained clergy members, lay ministry leaders, theological seminary professors and students, and congregants living with mental health disorders to learn more about the church's role in mental health and recovery.

"Churches, including leadership, are not exempt from mental health challenges," a press release stated. "This unique forum focuses on personal wellness, community collaboration and making an eternal difference."

Topics include healthy leadership, suicide prevention, integrated health care, trauma-enforced ministry, and Christ-centered advocacy. Keynote speakers include Nanette Larson and Carlton Speight.

Cost will be $10 cash to order lunch from a deli menu.

For more information, email office@giftofvoice.com.

